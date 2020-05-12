Eli Manning will take a year off before deciding on next venture

Getty Images

Eli Manning is taking a year off and enjoying retirement. Then, he vows to figure out what’s next.

“I really wanted to try to take a year off and just try to gather my bearings and get settled with my family and figure out what I want to do in that next chapter,” Manning told 115 military members on a USO Zoom call last week, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I know one thing: I don’t want to be an NFL coach. I’ve seen what our coaches do and the hours they put in, and I enjoy being with my family and enjoy coaching some of their sports teams.”

He has not ruled out coaching at the lower levels, though. Or broadcasting. Or working for the Giants in some capacity.

Manning spent all 16 seasons with the Giants.

“Football is my love and passion,” Manning said. “It is all I’ve known for the last 25 years and all I’ve been doing. I don’t think I can stray too far away from that. I’d like to hope to do something with the Giants, stay involved with them. I probably need a little break right now just because it’s so new. So I’m going to take a little time, enjoy some family time, but I assume I’ll be jumping back into football in some way.

“I don’t know if I want to do announcing . . . yet. Or go into that field. I might want to stay more hands-on with either the Giants or some coaching with a high school team.”