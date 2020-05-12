Eric DeCosta thinks younger Ravens receivers will “continue to make a jump”

Getty Images

The Ravens have remade their receiving corps over the last couple of years with a series of moves that included using two picks in each of the last two drafts on wideouts.

Devin Duvernay and James Proche are this year’s additions to a group that welcomed Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin in 2019. General Manager Eric DeCosta said recently that he likes the way those pieces come together with Willie Snead, Chris Moore and Jaleel Scott.

“So we think if you look at our team over the last two, three years, we’ve done a lot to address skill positions: targets for Lamar, guys that can make plays,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “We feel really, really good about that. We love the mix of personalities and players and the upside and leadership that we’ve got. And I think Lamar’s got a great chemistry with those guys as well. We think our younger guys are going to continue to make a jump.”

Brown was a first-round pick and he said he’s shooting to make a “big statement” after 46 catches, 584 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie season. Boykin had 13 catches, 198 yards and three touchdowns last year and DeCosta said earlier this offseason that they think he can “make a big jump” with a year of experience under his belt.