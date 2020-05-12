Falcons have discussed joint practices with Bills, Dolphins

Getty Images

The Falcons are looking for someone to practice with this summer and they’re talking to a pair of AFC East clubs about the possibility.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said on a Tuesday conference call, via multiple reporters, that the team has had conversations with the Bills and Dolphins about practicing together during training camp. Quinn added that no agreement has been struck with either team and that they’ll continue to discuss the possibility.

The Falcons host the Dolphins in their first preseason game and they are scheduled to travel to Buffalo for their second exhibition matchup.

Given the uncertainty about when team facilities will open amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that some clubs are scouting alternative training camp sites, any agreement to hold joint practices will likely be a loose one until teams can be sure that they’ll be able to take place.