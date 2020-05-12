Falcons to bring in kicking competition for Younghoe Koo

Getty Images

The Falcons were encouraged by the work kicker Younghoe Koo did after his midseason arrival last year, but they’re bringing in competition for him anyway.

Of course, with team facilities closed, they can’t really bring in the clown car of kickers for tryouts, and honestly there’s not much of a rush since they won’t be on the field for some time.

“We are still definitely considering adding a kicker into that spot,” coach Dan Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You could imagine that some of those decisions involve workouts and things that aren’t at this space.”

The Falcons have 89 on the roster at the moment, one short of the offseason limit.

“We were pretty intentional, [General Manager] Thomas [Dimitroff] and myself, about not adding all the way up to 90 on the day after, so you would have some flexibility if opportunities came up to add some guys post-draft to the team. That definitely is still something that we are looking into. That’s why we are keeping that space available. We’ll see what takes place over the next couple of weeks.”

The Falcons went into last season hoping Giorgio Tavecchio could make the job his own. He didn’t. Then they went back to veteran Matt Bryant, but he wasn’t consistent. Koo was 23-of-26 on field goals and 15-of-16 on extra points upon arrival, and recovered a fumble. But after last year’s problems filling the job, they aren’t going to let him become complacent.