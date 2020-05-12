Fletcher Cox to Darius Slay: If you want to win, come to Philly

Getty Images

Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay first met on a recruiting trip to Mississippi State. They were teammates for two seasons there after Slay went the JUCO route first.

Cox can’t wait to have Slay as a teammate again after the Eagles acquired the cornerback in a trade with the Lions.

Cox spoke to Slay the night before the deal was done, selling Slay on a chance to do something Slay has never done.

“I just told him, ‘If you want to win, come to Philly,’” Cox said on a conference call with the team’s beat writers, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I told him, ‘We win around here. We do things different around here,’ and I know what he can bring to our team. The character, the swagger, the hard work and the leadership, I know he can bring to the team. To have a guy like Darius will be really good for us.”

During the past seven seasons, the Lions were 52-59-1 with two postseason appearances and no postseason victories. The Eagles went 65-47 in that same span with five winning seasons, four postseason appearances, four playoff victories and a Super Bowl title.

“I want to be a part of something great,” Slay said last month, via Frank. “Fletcher really put it in my head: ‘This is where you need to be, man. This is where it’s at, man.’”