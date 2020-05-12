Giants “planning for all sorts of hypotheticals” regarding training camp

Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to remote offseason programs this spring and it has created uncertainty about the feasibility of training camps even as the league continues to plan for an unaffected 2020 season.

A report from Albert Breer of SI.com this week indicated some teams are looking into alternate sites for camp in the event holding it in their home state or region is impossible this summer. Giants head coach Joe Judge said on a Tuesday conference call that he’s mapped out a training camp schedule assuming no changes to the team’s plans, but also confirmed they’re exploring other options.

“Hopefully in a perfect world we’re all back in New Jersey training sooner rather than later,” Judge said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “But we’re planning for all sorts of hypotheticals so we’re not caught by surprise.”

Judge said he’s focused on the safety of players and staff and would “have a hard time asking someone to fly across country from California” at a moment when he’d have a hard time letting members of his family do the same.