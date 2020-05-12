Jason Peters says he can play into his 40s

Getty Images

Free agent offensive tackle Jason Peters remains unsigned well into the offseason, but if any teams think the 38-year-old Peters is getting too old for the job, he’d like to disabuse them of that notion.

Peters won’t turn 40 until after the 2021 season, and he has told friends he can play that long and beyond.

“If Tom Brady can play into his 40s, I can play into my 40s. I feel great,” Peters has told friends, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Peters has spent the last 11 years with the Eagles, and there has been talk that he could remain in Philadelphia, although the Eagles — who are in good salary cap shape in 2020 but have a lot of expensive contracts on their books in 2021 — haven’t seemed eager to add to their cap liabilities.

If Peters does sign elsewhere, the Browns, Jets and Broncos have been mentioned as teams with interest. But wherever he goes, he thinks he can play beyond just this year.