Jets’ Mekhi Becton making virtual visits to children’s hospital

Getty Images

Jets rookie offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is making an impact in his community before he makes an impact on the field.

Becton was shown in a video posted by the Jets making a virtual visit to Goryeb Children’s Hospital, talking over video conference with several children. Even not being able to see him in person, the sick kids he visited were impressed by the 6-foot-7, 364-pound Becton, whose workout feats were the buzz of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Questions Becton faced in his virtual visit included “How did you run a 5.1?” and “How did you push that truck?” and “What is your shoe size?”

One young fan told Becton, “I’m just excited to watch you pancake linebackers.”

Becton said he was glad to find a way to be involved, even if he can’t visit the hospital in person.

“It’s always good to see a kid smile, especially knowing what they’re going through and their circumstances,” Becton said.

Becton told the children he talked to that when they’re ready, they’ll be his guests at a Jets game.