Kenneth Murray would be “extremely comfortable” calling plays for Chargers

Getty Images

The Chargers traded back into the first round in order to get linebacker Kenneth Murray with the 23rd overall pick of last month’s draft, so it stands to reason that they have high hopes for what he’ll do as a member of their defense.

Those hopes may extend beyond making tackles and otherwise disrupting opposing offensive game plans. Murray made the defensive calls for Oklahoma the last three years and said that he’s doing all he can to make sure he’d be ready to do the same for the Chargers.

“For sure,” Murray said to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, via SI.com. “It’s just something that I don’t have a problem with. I’m extremely comfortable doing that. It’s what I’m preparing for right now which is why I spent so much time in it right now. Just get it down pat so that way if that’s given to me, appointed to me this season, I’m able to go out there prepared and everybody can count on me to be able to get everybody lined up.”

Making any decisions about how Murray will fit into the defense as a rookie is unlikely until the Chargers have a chance to see how their pieces fit together on the field, but the rookie is doing what he can now to bolster his chances of being in the middle of the action.