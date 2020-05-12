Kevin Stefanski has moved to Cleveland

Getty Images

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is finally living in Cleveland.

Stefanski was hired in January, but he and his wife put off an immediate move of their entire family, which includes three young children. The COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown of the team’s facility contributed to their decision to remain in Minnesota through the draft, but the time finally came to make the move late last week.

Stefanski said on ESPN that he and he family made the move to Cleveland on Friday.

“If I could turn this phone around, you’d see boxes everywhere,” Stefanski said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “But we did an 11-hour drive on Friday and powered through that. I was proud of myself. It was interesting. The license plate game is hard right now because there’s not a lot of cars on the road. But the kids were pretty good. Thank God for the iPads, and now happy to be in Cleveland.”

The Browns and the league’s other teams remain unable to use their facilities. It’s not clear when that will change, but Stefanski will be in position to make a shorter commute to the office once it does.