Kliff Kingsbury sees “different level of confidence” from Kyler Murray

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury hasn’t been able to work with quarterback Kyler Murray on the field since the end of the 2019 season, but he doesn’t think that has stopped the first overall pick of the 2019 draft from making progress heading into his second season.

Kingsbury felt Murray showed a great deal of growth over the course of his rookie season and said on a Monday conference call that Murray is “doing great” as part of the team’s remote offseason program. According to the coach, that has manifested itself in a quarterback with a deeper grasp of what the team is trying to do.

“There’s definitely a different level of confidence, a different level of command of the offense and he feels it,” Kingsbury said, via ArizonaSports.com. “Even though we haven’t been able to get out on the grass, he definitely feels a lot more comfortable heading into Year Two.”

Oddsmakers seem to think a big jump could be in store for Murray as well. Caesars has him currently tied with Tom Brady with the fifth-best odds to be MVP at 16-1 and is behind only Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson.