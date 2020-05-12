Los Angeles “with all certainty” will extend stay-at-home order through July

Getty Images

Los Angeles County is expecting to extend its stay-at-home order through at least July. The county’s public health director, Barbara Ferrer, said Tuesday that “with all certainty” Los Angeles County won’t have loosening of its rules, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The county did reopen some trials and allowed some retail shops to begin curbside services with social distancing. Beaches are scheduled to reopen with restrictions Wednesday.

Ferrer said loosening of the rules will happen sooner only if there is a “dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand.”

The Rams practice in Ventura County and hold training camp in Orange County. The Chargers practice in Orange County.

But the under-construction SoFi Stadium is in Los Angeles County.

A Taylor Swift concert scheduled to open the stadium this summer already was canceled. The Rams and Chargers, who share the stadium, are both scheduled for preseason games at home on the weekend of Aug. 13-17.

California Governor Gavin Newsom repeatedly has expressed pessimism about the return of sports to his state anytime soon. Alternate venues won’t be hard to find for the California teams, though, and 49ers General Manager John Lynch has acknowledged his team is among those investigating training camp sites out of state.