MLS proposing return to play, with all 26 teams in Orlando

Getty Images

As NFL teams try to figure out how they’re going to get back to business, other leagues are trying to move forward this summer.

According to Steven Goff of the Washington Post, MLS has proposed bringing all 26 teams to the Orlando area this summer.

That plan would include games without fans at the Disney sports complex, and the quarantining of more than 1,000 players, coaches, and support staff at a nearby resort.

The ESPN Wide World of Sports facility on the Disney campus makes sense, since ESPN is also one fo MLS’ broadcast partners.

The MLS season was stopped after two weeks, and the league has postponed all matches through at least June 8.

Germany’s top soccer league, the Bundesliga, is returning to play this weekend.