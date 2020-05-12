NFL has an opportunity to revolutionize in-game advertising

Posted by Mike Florio on May 12, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
As the NFL stares at the possibility of games played with no one staring at the field from the stands, the league is looking at the loss of significant revenue. The challenge becomes replacing it.

Deep in an item from Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com resides a clue to how the NFL could replace lost ticket money: An explosion in on-field advertising revenue.

The ads would be seen by the millions watching the games on TV. Jones specifically mentions the possibility of new ads on the walls surrounding the field, ads on a tarp in empty seats that would be visible in TV shots, ads on the nets behind the goal posts, and virtual advertising that could be rotated digitally throughout the game.

But why stop there? At a time when sports fans will be starved for sports, will anyone complain about, for example, the placement of ads on uniforms? Or how about a green-screen decal on the helmet that becomes a rotating advertisement during close-up shots?

If the NFL had put ads on uniforms from the inception of the league 100 years ago, no one would care that ads are on the uniforms now, like a NASCAR jumpsuit or the full front of the shirts worn by soccer clubs. As the NFL tries to turn a negative into a positive, one very lucrative positive could be an opportunity to jump with both feet onto what had long been regarded a third rail for the NFL and embrace a proliferation of advertising, all in the name of replacing the revenue lost via the absence of fans.

And then, once fans are back and the bridge has been crossed, the new approach to advertising will simply continue, ostensibly to help further replace the revenue lost during the 2020 season. Then, after a few years of getting everyone used to it, the ads will just stay put.

  5. I wish they would have started this years ago. Ads on the field. Ads on jerseys. Ad walls around the field. All with the idea of having LESS TV commercial breaks. Less TV friendly major sports like soccer and rugby do this.

  8. Seems the easiest, and least obtrusive, would be to have graphics that show up on the screen, much like the down and distance markers. They could pop up for 5-10 seconds between plays and disappear when the ball is snapped.

  9. A: Mahomes, back to pass. Has time….he finds TE Kelce in the back of the endzone, TOUCHDOWN! BROUGHT TO YOU BY TD AMERITRADE! America’s #1 online broker!

    B: Wow, you just can’t give Mahomes that much time. He will find a way to beat you if you give him a clean pocket.

    A: A HOT POCKET, indeed! Hot Pocket, every football fans favorite game-time snack. So good, even when you’re not drunk!
    That, plus the new Meineke Care Care jerseys are gonna be SWEET!

    Home Depot Falcons? #letsgo

    Can’t wait

  10. But why stop there? At a time when sports fans will be starved for sports, will anyone complain about, for example, the placement of ads on uniforms? Or how about a green-screen decal on the helmet that becomes a rotating advertisement during close-up shots?
    Umm. Yes, people would complain. These ideas and concepts have been discussed before and the majority of fans do not like it. Same thing with the superimposed ads in the end zones that was brought up before.

    Maybe it’s just me but I abhor in-your-face advertising. If it persists I always refuse that brand and seek out a competitor if I happen to need a similar product.

    Currently, the players scream about “partners” only when they seek more money and never look at the deal as a shared burden of cost. Maybe the league should leave things as they are, take a loss (not really a loss but rather a lower gain) this season and see what happens to the cap’s impact on salaries.

  11. Would anybody complain about ads on uniforms: yes, yes they would.

    And that NASCAR comparison is terrible. Their fans don’t much care about ads on driver jumpsuits because…read the sentence again…DRIVER. Not player. The drivers are in enclosed vehicles while competing. You also might not have noticed, but the NASCAR fan doesn’t have a reputation as being the most scrutinizing, as parodied (with some truth) in the movie Talladega Nights.

  13. Thanks Florio, just speed us up into situations like in Idiocracy where we walk around with ads all over our clothing. Or like in BASEketball where sports are all about the money and not at all about the game.

    Funny how you rave about the various new jersey designs then specifically want to ruin those good looking jerseys with junk and noise. I won’t be buying any more of whatever product I see on jerseys. Keep the ads in the stands sure, but not on jerseys. No thank you.

  14. Ticket sales as a percentage of revenue has steadily fallen from just over 20% in 2010 to 15.47% in 2018. There shouldn’t be that much to make up. NFL actions seem criminal to me when Roger sends a memo to teams telling them not to have any public Plan B for their own ticket holders. I spend almost $4k a year on season tickets and my team is not allowed to tell me what plans they may have given the unprecedented season ahead. Add this to the list of reasons I’m not a fan of Roger and the league office.

  15. Shad Con loves that idea in Jax. He probably never considered placing ads on the green tarp on the upper deck. BTW, who paid for that stadium in Duuu-vaalll? Taxpayers or owners?

  16. I heard the Raiders are going to put The Moonlite Bunny Ranch on their jerseys but that’s just a rumor right now.

  17. Cable TV started many, many years ago with the promise, aka lie, that there would have to be a charge for it because they needed the revenue since they swore there would be no commercials. In the beginning people were generally dead set against paying for TV that was already free to them but eventually relented because of the promise of no commercials. Florio is right about this. They institute this lie about needing the revenue now because of what has happened in society, you can count on the fact that since the fans will get used to it, it will remain a permanently ugly reality.

  18. Please no. I don’t want to be that bombarded with ads for companies. Specially when you will still have Extra point, Commercial, kickoff, commercial, time out, commerical. It becomes close to unwatchable at times.

  19. How about every play having a sponsor? I can hear it now: “This first down is brought to you by Budweiser….This third and long is brought to you by Buffalo Wild Wings….This field goal attempt is brought to you by….”. The possibilities are endless.

  21. Adds on uniforms is the final line in the dirt. But I’m an old school fan who can barely recognize the game anymore and it is painfully obvious the league is well past catering to fans like me.

  22. steve11blog says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:17 am
    Genius, but then the players will want their cut as well

    The players will get their share without saying a word. The cap is tied to revenue. More revenue, more cap.

