NFL set to raise debt limit by $150 million per team

Posted by Mike Florio on May 12, 2020, 12:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL’s planning for all potential consequences of the pandemic includes an important financial angle.

Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com reports that the league and club executives has agreed to increase team debt limits from $350 million to $500 million. The measure will be presented to all owners for a vote during a virtual meeting next Tuesday.

An analysis conducted for ESPN pegs the NFL’s potential losses from a season played without fans at $138 million per week for the regular season, which equates to $2.3 billion for the year. That works out to $71.8 million per team. Additional losses would come from preseason games that are canceled or played without fans, and from playoff games played without fans.

The majority of the league’s revenue comes from televising games. Some of the money lost from the absence of fans could be recovered by, for example, playing games on Saturdays, if college football doesn’t happen in 2020.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “NFL set to raise debt limit by $150 million per team

  1. Let them lose money.
    Maybe prices for everything NFL related will come down.

    When pigs fly.

  2. collectordude says:
    May 12, 2020 at 12:23 pm
    Let them lose money.
    Maybe prices for everything NFL related will come down.
    ===============
    Wouldnt the normal reaction to them losing money be to RAISE the price of everything to make up for the losses???

  3. Mike Brown has a plan to bring back used jock straps and sell the players Gatorade during practice. He has also agreed to reduce his current scouting department from 2 to 1.

  4. collectordude says:
    May 12, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    Let them lose money.
    Maybe prices for everything NFL related will come down.

    – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

    Have you looked at the Shop NFL website recently? When a player switches teams they still sell those jerseys from the original team, just at a slight discount.

    Are you going to buy the Raiders Kahlil Mack jersey for $95 or just go ahead and spend the extra $15 to get his Bears jersey?

    The NFL isn’t lowering prices in any drastic way until there is a need for a fire sale.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.