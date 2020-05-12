NFL set to raise debt limit by $150 million per team

Getty Images

The NFL’s planning for all potential consequences of the pandemic includes an important financial angle.

Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com reports that the league and club executives has agreed to increase team debt limits from $350 million to $500 million. The measure will be presented to all owners for a vote during a virtual meeting next Tuesday.

An analysis conducted for ESPN pegs the NFL’s potential losses from a season played without fans at $138 million per week for the regular season, which equates to $2.3 billion for the year. That works out to $71.8 million per team. Additional losses would come from preseason games that are canceled or played without fans, and from playoff games played without fans.

The majority of the league’s revenue comes from televising games. Some of the money lost from the absence of fans could be recovered by, for example, playing games on Saturdays, if college football doesn’t happen in 2020.