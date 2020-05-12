Owners may push back rules change votes until next in-person meeting

Getty Images

Since deciding to less pass interference review to die a quiet death, the NFL doesn’t have a long list of rule changes to vote on.

So they may wait to vote, until they can be in the same room.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the NFL could delay voting on any rules changes until they can meet in person again.

There was supposed to be a meeting next week at a California resort, but that was changed to a virtual meeting.

They don’t have another scheduled meeting until October, but it seems reasonable that they’d meet at some point — with so many important decisions to make before starting training camps or a season in the middle of a pandemic.

The league’s competition committee has suggested just two rules changes — expansion of defenseless-player protections and closure of the Bill Belichick dead-ball loophole. The Ravens and Chargers have proposed adding a “booth umpire” or a senior technology advisor to officiating crews, but those don’t seem to have much traction at the moment.