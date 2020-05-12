Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win MVP award

Getty Images

He won the regular-season MVP award in 2018, and the Super Bowl MVP award in 2019. He’s the favorite to do the first one again.

Caesars Sportsbook has installed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a 4-1 favorite to win the award.

Next on the list is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2019 regular-season MVP. Jackson has 13-2 odds to win the award for a second straight year.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott follows at 9-1. Then comes Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at 12-1.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray have 16-1 odds. Saints quarterback Drew Brees is a 20-1 bet. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a 25-1 number. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is 28-1.

The non-quarterback with the shortest odds is Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, at 40-1. Quarterbacks have won the award every year since 2012, when then-Vikings running back Adrian Peterson stole the prize from Peyton Manning by nearly breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record.

Mahomes’ bid for a second straight MVP award were derailed by a knee injury that caused him to miss several games. If healthy all year, he’s a safe bet to win.

Still, Murray at 16-1 is intriguing; he quietly had a spectacular rookie season. With receiver DeAndre Hopkins now on the team Murray’s could be much better.

Rodgers is a sneaking good play at 25-1. He’ll be pissed about the team’s draft, and he’ll be motivated to prove any internal and external doubters wrong. Holding him back, however, could be a lack of weaponry.

Here’s the full list, which has Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky at 250-1 and Bears quarterback Nick Foles at 100-1.