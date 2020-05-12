Phillip Dorsett: Russell Wilson’s deep throws attracted me to Seahawks

Getty Images

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett played with Andrew Luck in his first two seasons and he spent the last three with Tom Brady, but he’s never quite produced at the level the Colts hoped he’d reach when they made him a 2015 first-round pick.

Dorsett will get a chance to push things in a different direction while catching passes from another well-regarded quarterback this season. Dorsett signed with the Seahawks in March and Dorsett said Tuesday that playing with Russell Wilson was a big part of the allure of Seattle’s offer.

Dorsett said on a conference call, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, that Wilson’s accuracy on deep throws was “one of those things that attracted me to Seattle” once he hit the open market this year. He said that he and Wilson are talking “all the time” in hopes of building a relationship ahead of the chance to get on the field together.

Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf are expected to be the top two wideouts for Seattle. Dorsett will have a good shot at joining them in the lineup if he and Wilson click on the long balls.