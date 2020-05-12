Potential Panthers stadium site cleared after factory moves

Getty Images

Panthers owner David Tepper has talked about a new stadium, but has been clear he wants to stay close to the downtown site of Bank of America Stadium.

It just so happens that a parcel of land across the street is now available.

Via Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company is moving its plant from Charlotte to Stanly County.

They had been in the location for more than 100 years, but decided to move about an hour east after receiving a package of $50 million in state and local tax breaks.

Of course, Tepper would still have to actually buy the land, but he has the money, and if he’s serious about replacing his 25-year-old building, there’s now a place he could put it. He’s mentioned the site specifically as an option, as he’s talked about a stadium with a roof so he could bring events like the Final Four to Charlotte.