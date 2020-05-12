Raiders prices soar to more than $1,000 on secondary market

Getty Images

The coming NFL season presents much uncertainty. But one thing about pro football remains certain: People are willing to pay very good money to attend games, even if there’s no guarantee the games will be played.

Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reports that the prices for Raiders tickets on the secondary market have shot to $1,098 on average, a 527-percent increase over 2019. And the difference is obvious; last year, the Raiders played in Oakland. This year, they’ll play in Las Vegas.

The Raiders aren’t alone. Across the league, average prices on the secondary market are up 51 percent, at $391.

As Kaplan notes, the price increase is fueled by a reduction in the number of teams selling single-game tickets. Reduced supply increases price.

Only four teams have seen a reduction in secondary-market prices this year: the Patriots, Lions, Chargers, and Bears.

The Broncos have an average resale price of $775, second behind the Raiders. The Cowboys come in third at $646. The Buccaneers, fueled by the presence of Tom Brady, average $485 per ticket, sixth in the league.

At the bottom of the list is the Lions, with an average resale price of $142 per ticket.