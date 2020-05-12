Ravens waive Sean Modster to make room for Pernell McPhee on 90-man roster

Getty Images

The Ravens officially announced the re-signing of linebacker Pernell McPhee on Tuesday and that meant they had to make a roster move to create space for him.

Wide receiver Sean Modster drew the short straw. The Ravens have placed him on waivers.

Modster signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Boise State last year. He caught seven passes for 45 yards in the preseason, but failed to make the cut at the end of the summer. His departure leaves the Ravens with 11 receivers on their 90-man roster.

McPhee agreed to re-sign with the team last week. He had three sacks in seven starts last season, but missed the rest of the season with a torn triceps.