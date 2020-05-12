Report: Jets believe they’ll sign Logan Ryan to one-year deal

Getty Images

There was a report last month that the Jets were contemplating a run at free agent cornerback Logan Ryan and it appears they decided to make that push.

It also appears that they believe that push will be a successful one. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the team believes they will sign Ryan to a one-year deal.

Ryan is No. 3 on PFT’s list of the top available free agents and he announced last week that he would not be returning to the Titans. He said over the weekend that he approached the Titans about a one-year deal at his previous salary of $9.5 million and there have been reports that has been his asking price in talks with other clubs as well.

The Jets signed Pierre Desir, traded for Quincy Wilson, drafted Bryce Hall and re-signed corners like Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet this offseason. Ryan would move to the top of that group if he does sign with the Jets.