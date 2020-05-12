Report: Larry Warford looking for salary around $7 million

Getty Images

The Saints released guard Larry Warford last week and there were a couple of early reports about interest in a player who has made three straight Pro Bowl appearances.

On Monday, there was a report about how much Warford is looking for from one of those teams or any other suitor for his services. Warford was set to make over $7 million in base salary with the Saints and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he’s looking for something in the same neighborhood.

Hitting that number may be difficult given where we are in the offseason, but having multiple teams in pursuit would likely help push his salary higher.

The Texans and the Bears were involved in those early reports of interest in signing Warford, although PFT reported on Saturday that the Bears aren’t going to pursue the guard.