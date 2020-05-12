Report: Multiple teams exploring out-of-state training camp options

Getty Images

The NFL wants to make sure every team has the ability to gather, before they allow any of them to gather.

And because some teams reside in states with stricter rules than others, that’s led some teams to explore ways to find an equal footing.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, multiple teams are exploring out-of-state training camp sites, in hopes of finding a place to put 150 or so people for a few weeks.

Primarily, teams in the Northeast and on the West Coast might struggle to find local facilities to host a gathering of 90 players, plus all the coaches, medical personnel, and support staff that make a camp run.

For instance, the mayor of Boston has banned festivals and parades through Labor Day, and in Washington state, gatherings of 50 or more people won’t be allowed until Phase Four of their reopening, which is projected for some time in mid-July.

The trend in the NFL has been for teams to work out in their own facilities, but as with so many things this year, it appears there will be many exceptions to conventional rules. The colleges that teams would normally rely on for such camps are having their own issues reopening, and they may not all be available to NFL teams.