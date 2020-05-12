SoFi Stadium project sees fifth worker test positive for coronavirus

Getty Images

The effort to complete construction of SoFi Stadium has seen a fifth worker test positive for COVID-19.

According to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, an internal email from Turner-AECOM Hunt confirmed to partners of the project the positive test.

“First and most importantly the staff member is doing well with minor symptoms, and is at home under self-quarantine,” the email said.

No other employees were thoughts to have come in close contact with the person, who is the fifth person involved with the project to have a confirmed case since late March.

The first schedule NFL events at the stadium are preseason games for the Rams and Chargers in early August against the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys, respectively. The first regular season game scheduled is for September 13 between the Rams and Cowboys.