Tyrone Crawford “feeling awesome” after hip surgeries

The Cowboys expect to have DeMarcus Lawrence at one defensive end spot this year, but it’s not clear who will be lining up across from him in Dallas.

Randy Gregory and Aldon Smith are two possibilities, although each of them needs to be formally reinstated from suspension by the league before they can be counted as part of the roster. Tyrone Crawford has been a regular starter in Dallas for the last few years, but he had surgery on both hips after appearing in four games during the 2019 season.

Crawford feels confident he’ll be able to make his case for playing time, however. He said he’s feeling “surprisingly” well at this point in the calendar and expects to continue feeling that way.

“Obviously, double hip surgery is nothing to play around with. But I’m feeling awesome, ready to go,” Crawford said, via the team’s website.

Crawford had 34 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble while starting 15 games during the 2018 season. He had three tackles and a sack in last year’s truncated campaign.