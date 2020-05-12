With Jimmy Graham in Chicago, Jace Sternberger ready for bigger role

Getty Images

Packers tight end Jace Sternberger missed the first eight games of his rookie season on injured reserve with an ankle injury and played only six games. He didn’t make his first reception until the divisional round victory over the Seahawks.

The third-round choice caught his first touchdown in the NFC Championship Game.

“I just got the first one out of the way,” Sternberger told Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I was more worried about, after I scored, ‘OK, we’re only down two possessions. We gotta go.’ It was onto the next one pretty quick. But it was definitely good momentum. I mean I practice to do those things at the same time, so this is what I signed up for. This is what I’m really trying to do. Not trying to be the too-cool-for-school guy, but definitely, I was happy it happened, glad I got it out of the way. It was good momentum for sure, but I’m all ready for this season.”

With Jimmy Graham now with the Bears, the expectation in Green Bay is the starting tight end job is Sternberger’s to lose. Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan also are in the team’s tight ends room and expected to have roles.

“That’s one thing that we’ve all discussed, that I will have the opportunity for my role to be bigger,” Sternberger said. “It’s all how I handle it and what I can prove. It goes back to me and this opportunity. I’m just really excited about it, and I’m just definitely ready for it.”