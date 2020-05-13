49ers think continuity can give them “a winning edge”

Getty Images

The Chiefs have 20 of their 22 starters from last season back with the team and that continuity is one of the reasons why they are the favorites to win Super Bowl LV.

Continuity is also an asset for the team they beat in Super Bowl LIV. The 49ers have lost five of their starters — left tackle Joe Staley, right guard Mike Person, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, defensive tackle Sheldon Day and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner — from that night in Miami, so they are in pretty good shape when it comes to keeping the ball rolling in 2020.

Left guard Laken Tomlinson believes that will be a bonus for them in an unusual offseason.

”It’s really important to have that continuity right now in these times because having everything the same for the veteran guys — the guys that have been part of the offense, defense, the special teams last year, all those installs are going to be the same or mostly the same,” Tomlinson said, via the team’s website. ”Coaches can really focus on coaching the rookies coming in and making sure they’re on the same page. The veterans can help with the learning process in that sense. Just having the majority of the team coming back, I think is going to be a winning edge for this team in this phase.”

A lot has to fall into place for a team to enjoy back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl and bringing back the same players doesn’t ensure that will happen, but both the Chiefs and 49ers are banking on familiarity bringing good results.