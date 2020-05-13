Arik Armstead excited to help bring Javon Kinlaw along

Getty Images

The 49ers have most of the starters back from their NFC championship team, but one notable exception is defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Buckner was traded to the Colts in a move that defensive end Arik Armstead, who played with Buckner at Oregon before teaming up again in the NFL, called a shock earlier this offseason. The shock has worn off a bit and Armstead is now thinking about life with rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who was selected with the first-round pick acquired in the Buckner trade.

Armstead described Kinlaw as “extremely talented, athletic, strong” in a Wednesday conference call and said he’s looking forward to mentoring the rookie in order to make the most of those abilities.

“He’s going to add a lot to our team and I’m excited for when we all get back together to start that journey, to help bring him along and up to speed, be a leader and guide him through his career, especially in these early stages,” Armstead said, via the East Bay Times.

There are other first-rounders on the defensive line to help tutor Kinlaw in Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas and Dee Ford, which may help with the process of getting him up to speed in time to help the team try for another run at the Super Bowl.