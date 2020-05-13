Battery charges against Mark Walton dropped

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Mark Walton doesn’t have a team at the moment, but he has one less problem to worry about.

According to TMZ.com, aggravated battery charges against Walton were dropped.

He was arrested last November for an alleged assault against his pregnant girlfriend. The Dolphins quickly released him. He had been arrested three times the previous offseason, leading the Bengals to release him after the third one.

It’s unlikely there will be a rush for an NFL team to acquire his services at the moment. In 21 career games, he has 67 carries for 235 yards.