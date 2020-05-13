Ben Jones ready to help mold Isaiah Wilson

Getty Images

Ben Jones played at Georgia from 2008-2011 before entering the NFL as a fourth-round choice. Now entering his ninth season, the Titans center plans to take Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson under his wing.

Jones has some familiarity with Wilson, whom the Titans drafted in the first round.

“I always try to build a bond with the guys at Georgia,” Jones said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “We have a close-knit group. We have a lot of [Bulldogs] in the NFL. I try to reach out to guys throughout college, and I always went back every spring to sit in the meetings and just kind of see what they’re being coached and stay around and watch a couple practices. That’s how I got to know Isaiah.”

Wilson earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2019 after playing 11 games with 10 starts. He will compete with Dennis Kelly for the right tackle job left vacant by Jack Conklin‘s departure for Cleveland in free agency.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan, left guard Rodger Saffold, Jones and right guard Nate Davis all return.

“Can’t wait to have him in our group,” Jones said of Wilson. “He’s a big guy, and the best thing as a young guy, you usually get to mold guys like that. They’re in the building. You’re able to work with them on the field and in the meeting room, and we’re not able to do that right now. It’s going to come down to a guy like that with his character, and he’s going to have to work on his own and do as much as he can to try to catch up and be a part of this group. We had a good year last year, and we have about everybody returning, so we’re looking forward to this and can’t wait to have a guy like that in our room, and be able to help him and mold him as much as we can.”