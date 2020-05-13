Brandon Beane denies Bills had interest in bringing back Sammy Watkins

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane is denying a claim from Sammy Watkins that the Bills explored the possibility of bringing Watkins back to Buffalo this year.

Watkins told Tyler Dunne of BleacherReport.com that the Bills, who drafted Watkins in 2014 and traded him to the Rams in 2017, were interested in Watkins this year before he signed a new contract with the Chiefs. But Beane told Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 that it never happened.

“That’s 100 percent false,” Beane said. “We never spoke to Sammy Watkins or any of his representation about trading for him. Secondly, we never discussed him with anyone in our building that matters. End of discussion.”

The Bills wanted to upgrade at wide receiver this offseason, and they did so by trading for Stefon Diggs. But Beane is taking issue with any talk that a reunion with Watkins was ever on the table. From Beane’s comments, it sounds like Watkins would not be welcomed back in Buffalo.