Brandon Beane denies Bills had interest in bringing back Sammy Watkins

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 13, 2020, 10:17 AM EDT
Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane is denying a claim from Sammy Watkins that the Bills explored the possibility of bringing Watkins back to Buffalo this year.

Watkins told Tyler Dunne of BleacherReport.com that the Bills, who drafted Watkins in 2014 and traded him to the Rams in 2017, were interested in Watkins this year before he signed a new contract with the Chiefs. But Beane told Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 that it never happened.

That’s 100 percent false,” Beane said. “We never spoke to Sammy Watkins or any of his representation about trading for him. Secondly, we never discussed him with anyone in our building that matters. End of discussion.”

The Bills wanted to upgrade at wide receiver this offseason, and they did so by trading for Stefon Diggs. But Beane is taking issue with any talk that a reunion with Watkins was ever on the table. From Beane’s comments, it sounds like Watkins would not be welcomed back in Buffalo.

9 responses to “Brandon Beane denies Bills had interest in bringing back Sammy Watkins

  1. Actually, he wanted to come to play with DC4 in order to win two Super Bowls in a row.

    In Mayock we trust.

  3. “Secondly, we never discussed him with anyone in our building that matters. End of discussion.”

    With anyone that matters? I don’t know anything about this guy, but this comment makes him sound like a serious tool.

  4. Watkins has his infamous failure to complete a long touchdown catch in his rookie year where he was hit and he fumbled and lost the ball. Watkins is one of those players still who is a 20/80 player – he has 20 percent effort and 80 percent excuses. I would also hardly call having Diggs as an upgrade. He makes plays and then he makes you pay for his time on the team. He is a cancer of the first order.

  6. fansincebirth says:
    May 13, 2020 at 10:31 am
    Dear Brandon Bean: thanks for trading Sammy Watkins. Signed…..all Bills fans!!
    Dear Brandon Bean: thanks for trading Sammy Watkins. Signed…Chiefs fans!!

  7. These players must be bored out of there minds, Hmmm let me start a rumor and see how far it goes

  fansincebirth says:
    May 13, 2020 at 10:31 am
    Dear Brandon Bean: thanks for trading Sammy Watkins. Signed…..all Bills fans!!
    Sammy would like to thank you too, he’s excited about getting a ring for the other hand.

  9. All these Chiefs fans are making me laugh… Sammy is hot garbage, keep him. Everyone gets a ring who is on the team, what a silly claim

