Colts sign sixth-rounder Isaiah Rodgers

The Colts started signing 2020 draft picks on Tuesday and they continued the process on Wednesday.

The team announced that sixth-round pick Isaiah Rodgers has agreed to his four-year deal with the team. The cornerback joins fifth-round offensive lineman Danny Pinter as draft picks with deals. The Colts selected nine players overall in April.

Rodgers is on the smaller side for cornerbacks, but showed an ability to take the ball away from offenses during his time at the University of Massachusetts. Rodgers had 11 interceptions and four fumble recoveries to go with nine tackles for loss and four forced fumbles over four college seasons. He also returned kickoffs and punts last year and took a punt back for a touchdown.

The Colts parted ways with corners Pierre Desir and Quincy Wilson this offseason while bringing in Xavier Rhodes, T.J. Carrie and Rodgers. Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell and Kenny Moore return from last year’s group.