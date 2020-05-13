Daniel Jones admits it was a “bit awkward at times” in last year’s QB room

Getty Images

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning said recently that he thought his presence must have been awkward for Daniel Jones as Jones tried to fully take over as the team’s leader after Manning was benched by former head coach Pat Shurmur two games into the 2019 season.

Manning got no argument from Jones when Jones spoke to reporters on a Wednesday conference call. Jones was asked about Manning’s comment and said he gained a lot from working with a longtime starter while also admitting things weren’t always smooth behind the scenes.

“I think looking back, [it] was definitely, probably, a little bit awkward at times, certain times,” Jones said, via NJ.com. “But, I think we did a good job working together. I know I enjoyed working with him and certainly learned a ton from him. . . . I don’t know, it will certainly be different in the room. But I really enjoyed working with Eli last year. I thought it was a huge advantage for me to be able to learn from him and talk with him every day. It’ll be different, it’ll be an adjustment, but I’m looking forward to this year and this team we have.”

The Giants brought in another veteran backup in Colt McCoy during free agency and they recently added Cooper Rush for more insurance behind Jones. They may not be able to impart the same knowledge that Manning accumulated over the years, but their presence should also eliminate any of the awkwardness that accompanied last year’s transition.