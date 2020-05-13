Daniel Jones focusing on improving ball security

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is working on everything he can while team facilities are closed, and his primary focus is protecting the football.

Jones said today that he’s been throwing in an open public park in Charlotte and studying film, and his main goal is getting better at protecting the ball than he was as a rookie.

“The biggest thing is ball security, particularly in the pocket, protecting the ball,” Jones said, via Madelyn Burke of MSG. “That’s a fundamental skill at the QB position . . . to me, it’s a fairly simple fix, a mindfulness . . . being more intentional with it.”

Jones said he and his teammates have learned what they can of new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett’s playbook via video conference.

“I think guys are really picking up the system,” he said. “We’re able to get together, ask questions, conversate with each other and our coaches.”

Last year Jones threw 12 interceptions and fumbled six times in 13 games. Garrett would love to see him improve upon that, and that’s Jones’ primary focus.