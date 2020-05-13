Daniel Jones has talked to Tony Romo, watched Cowboys film

Getty Images

The Giants are going to run Jason Garrett’s offense, which is no surprise given the former Cowboys head coach now is the Giants offensive coordinator.

Second-year quarterback Daniel Jones said the “differences are in the verbiage and how we’re going to call certain things.”

What excites Jones is “guys have been successful in it.”

The Cowboys led the NFL in total yards last season as Dak Prescott passed for 4,902 yards; Ezekiel Elliott ran for 1,357 yards; and Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup both topped 1,000 yards receiving.

Jones began immersing himself in the offense after Garrett was hired by watching film of the Cowboys.

“I certainly did that, diving into some of the Cowboys stuff and what they had done in the past,” Jones said during a conference call with Giants beat reporters. “The rules make it tough to communicate a whole lot about that stuff, so there’s a little bit of patience involved in that until getting to a point where we could get the playbook and kind of understand some of the concepts and get some of the verbiage. But I did my best to be prepared for when I could get my hands on that stuff.”

He also has talked to Tony Romo and expects to pick the former Cowboys quarterback’s brain some more this offseason.

“I spoke with Tony briefly,” Jones said. “We didn’t get into the system a whole lot. I look forward to talking to some of those guys and hearing their perspective on it.”

Jones also has received help from Cooper Rush, who served as Prescott’s backup in Dallas for three seasons. The Giants recently claimed Rush off waivers.

“He’s been great to have in the room,” Jones said. “He understands it well. It will help speed up that learning process.”