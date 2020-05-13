David Tepper: “Some amount of fans . . . could possibly be” in stadiums

Getty Images

Panthers owner David Tepper perhaps didn’t get the memo (literally) encouraging teams to refrain from speculating on potential arrangements for the 2020 season. Appearing Wednesday on CNBC, Tepper speculated on potential arrangements for the 2020 season.

“There should be some amount of fans in the stadiums, depending on what locale and where you are and what the local rules are,” Tepper said. “There could possibly be.”

He added that there should sufficient testing available by the time the season begins, with the goal of ensuring that players are “safe on the field.” Fans, apparently, would also be safe in the stands.

“You won’t be having full stadiums, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have some fans in the stadium either,” Tepper said.

The NFL hopes that advances in testing and treatment, along with an overall expansion of knowledge as to the coronavirus, will allow for games to be played and stadiums to be opened. The league officially has not acknowledged any other plans or possibilities other than going forward with the season. with fans present.

Tepper’s comments confirm that, beneath the surface, plenty of potential contingencies are being discussed and evaluated.