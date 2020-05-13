Eric Dickerson isn’t a fan of the Rams’ new uniforms

Getty Images

The Hall of Fame running back who helped get a Rams coach fired in late 2016 has something to say about his former team’s new look. And Eric Dickerson doesn’t like it.

Appearing on AM570, via CBSSports.com, Dickerson apparently tried to be diplomatic. It didn’t last long.

“I’ll say this, the colors are not bad,” Dickerson said at first. “If you wanna change the colors, make them look brighter. The uniform’s not bad.”

He then loosened up a bit, and the criticism became increasingly sharp.

“I just don’t like the stripe around the sleeve. It’s not big enough,” Dickerson said. “It almost looks like a lightning bolt, like the Chargers’ uniform. I don’t like the stripe down the pants. I wish it was bigger.

“And the horn, man, it’s horrible. I just feel like they really took away from the Rams’ uniform. And it looks almost like the Chargers’ logo. It looks like two bananas. . . . This is football. This ain’t nothing to do with surfing. This ain’t nothing to do with waves. This is football. This is a man’s sport. And to me, it just looks soft. It don’t look like football. It don’t look hard.”

With more than 20,000 votes cast in our Twitter poll, more than 73 percent of those who responded don’t like the uniform. Before saying that Twitter hates everything, keep in mind that Twitter polls regarding new uniforms introduced by teams like the Buccaneers and the Chargers won approval via social media.

It’s presumably too late to change the uniforms, not that the Rams would promptly flush whatever money was spent on developing the new look. Instead, the franchise will hope that victories will make the uniforms look better.

That said, losses will make them look worse.