Fletcher Cox has advice for players without home gyms

Getty Images

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is rich, so he can afford a fully stocked home gym.

But even if he didn’t, he knows what he’d do to stay ready at a time when players can’t work out in team facilities (or gyms, period, in many places).

“I tell the guys to drive their car to a flat parking spot and push,” Cox said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “I feel that’s a way, push a car. You gotta push somebody [in a real game] for 30-40 seconds [at a time]. That’s a good way to simulate it.”

Now that he’s signed a six-year, $103 million contract, Cox doesn’t have to have to go the automotive route, and he knows he’s fortunate in that way.

“I have an actual gym with just about anything that a gym could have,” Cox said. “I’m able to get there and work out, and do all my normal workouts. I got a place where I can push sleds and pull sleds, and it’s keeping me in shape. So I’m pretty blessed to have that stuff.”

Now, he just has to hope his teammates are able to come back in shape as well.

The way he figures it, where there’s a wheel, there’s a way.