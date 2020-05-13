Florida governor: Teams that can’t play in their states are welcome here

Getty Images

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says his state is ready, willing and able to welcome any NFL teams that can’t operate in their own states.

Amid talk that California and some other states won’t lift restrictions in time for the NFL season, DeSantis is positioning his state to be the temporary home of those teams. DeSantis said he is reaching out to commissioners of professional sports leagues to let them know it can work.

“If you have a team in a league in an area that just won’t operate, we’ll find a place for them here in Florida,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said Floridians support sports taking place again.

“Our people are starved to have some of this back in our lives,” DeSantis said. “I think we can certainly do it in a way that’s safe.”

The UFC has already had one event in Florida and will have two more in Florida this week. There’s also been talk that Major League Baseball could play at spring training sites in Florida, starting in July. And if the NFL can’t have all 32 teams playing in their home stadiums, DeSantis would clearly be very interested in having additional teams play in Florida.