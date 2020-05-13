Jason Garrett could be just what the Giants’ offense needs

Getty Images

The notion that the Giants’ 2020 offense will look a lot like the Cowboys’ 2019 offense shouldn’t have been a surprise, given the presence of Cowboys’ 2019 head coach Jason Garrett in New York. But plenty of folks still seemed to be shocked by Tuesday’s disclosure from Giants’ 2020 head coach Joe Judge regarding the shape of his team’s offense this season.

It’s quite possibly not a bad thing. The Dallas offense led the league in yards per game last season, with quarterback Dak Prescott throwing for more than 4,900 yards and running back Ezekiel Elliott rushing for more than 1,300. Garrett, who struggled early in his tenure as a head coach with juggling the big picture of coaching the team and the small picture of running the offense, became a rising star in coaching circles due to his offensive skills.

In New York, Garrett won’t have an offensive line of the same caliber (at least not at first), but he’ll have a great running back in Saquon Barkley and a promising young quarterback in Daniel Jones, who showed plenty of potential and at times high-end performance as a rookie in 2019.

As Peter King pointed out during Wednesday’s PFT Live, Garrett’s offense instantly will be better than the Giants’ offense of recent years. And his experience as a head coach will come in handy for Judge, as he tries to learn the ropes of running a team of his own.

So don’t fret, Giants fans. Things could be worse — and indeed they’ve been a lot worse. Under Garrett, the offense could become a lot better.