Jonnu Smith aims to take advantage of chance to be Titans top tight end

Getty Images

Jonnu Smith is headed into his fourth season with the Titans, but there’s a big difference between this year and the last three.

Delanie Walker is gone, which leaves Smith on top of the depth chart at the position heading into a season for the first time. During a Wednesday conference call with reporters, Smith said he’ll miss being able to pick Walker’s brain and absorb his advice while also making it clear that he’s relishing his chance to be the top dog.

“I am trying to be the best player I can be to help this team win as many games and win championships,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “For me, I’m tight end [No. 1] now, and I’m just going to take advantage of the opportunity I have in front of me and continue to be a workhorse and do what is expected of me.”

His push to take advantage of the opportunity should be helped by the fact that he’s been able to get in some work with quarterback Ryan Tannehill this offseason because they’re close to one another in Florida.

Smith had runs as the No. 1 player at the position while Walker was missing 22 games over the last two season. He posted 55 catches for 667 yards and six touchdowns in those campaigns and added six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs last year.