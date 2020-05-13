Josh Norman predicts “All-World” season with Bills

Getty Images

Bills coach Sean McDermott thinks being back in a familiar system and culture will help Josh Norman.

The veteran cornerback obviously agrees, and set a lofty goal for himself.

Norman told TMZSports.com that he’s ready to put an ugly end to his Washington tenure behind him.

“I feel like All-World is coming,” Norman said.

Norman was an All-Pro corner with the Panthers, when McDermott was his defensive coordinator (and Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was on staff). Bringing him in this offseason was a solid move for a Bills team that many believe to be the favorite in the AFC East, at least now that Tom Brady‘s no longer in New England.

But Norman wasn’t putting conditions on it.

“With or without him [Brady] being there, we was going to be a force to be reckoned with,” Norman said. “Coming in, I know the philosophy of the head coach and the G.M. already. Mindset-wise, it didn’t matter who was at the quarterback position for the opposing team. It was just going to be about us and not nobody else.”

Norman might not have lived up to the expectations created by his contract in Washington, though at least part of the blame for that has to go to the guy who gave him the contract. With Buffalo, he doesn’t have to be the brightest star, playing opposite Tre'Davious White, and that seems to be fine with the 32-year-old Norman.