Malik Jackson: Eagles will create some problems for offensive lines

The Eagles had big plans for their defensive tackles last season, but they were thrown off track in the season opener when Malik Jackson suffered a season-ending foot injury.

More injuries would follow, which left the team to run through a lot of players alongside Fletcher Cox at defensive tackle. Now it’s a new year and there are new hopes about what the Eagles can do up front. Jackson is set to return while Javon Hargrave joined the team as a free agent.

Jackson believes the group is “going to create some problems for offensive lines” once they’re able to get on the field this year.

“Yeah, on paper right now we look great,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “We have to get the defense down, learn the technique, and stay healthy. The team that stays healthy is going to win it all. It’s a great room. Hargrave, he’s a great player. For me, I want to contribute. I want to get all the way healthy and stay that way and show everybody what I can do.”

The Eagles feel they upgraded the back end of their defense as well by trading for cornerback Darius Slay and there will be plenty of interest in seeing how the whole package comes together in Philly.