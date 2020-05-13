Marqise Lee says Mick Lombardi is coaching Patriots wide receivers

Getty Images

Joe Judge was the Patriots’ wide receivers coach in 2019, but he left to become the Giants head coach in January and the team hasn’t formally announced his replacement.

There have been reports that Mick Lombardi would be shifting from assistant quarterbacks coach to take over for Judge and wide receiver Marqise Lee seemed to confirm it on Wednesday. He said on a conference call, via multiple reporters, that Lombardi has been coaching the wideouts during the team’s remote offseason program.

Lombardi, who is the son of longtime NFL front office executive Michael Lombardi, was an assistant with the Jets for two years before coming to New England in 2019. He also spent four years as an assistant with the 49ers and was a Patriots scouting assistant in 2011 and 2012.

Lee said he’s also been working with Jedd Fisch, who was his first offensive coordinator with the Jaguars and who took a job with the Patriots earlier this year.