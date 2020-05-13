Michigan won’t be “filling stadiums in the fall”

Getty Images

The Lions may not have to worry about getting booed at home. Again.

On Tuesday, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer said that she doesn’t expect large crowds in her state this year, due to the ongoing pandemic.

“There is reason to feel some confidence here,” Whitmer said on WQKI-FM, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “But we also have to measure expectations and say life’s going to be different. We’re not going to be filling stadiums in the fall.”

She wasn’t asked to clarify whether this means empty stadiums or stadiums that aren’t full to capacity.

“COVID-19 is a novel virus and that means it’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before,” Whitmer said. “We’re learning a tremendous amount. Every week that goes by, we’ve learned so much more about this disease and what it’s going to take to keep us safe and to avoid that second wave.”

The second wave continues to be a major concern for many, but at the same time little concern for many more.

The Lions, in response to Whitmer’s remarks, followed the edict of the league office and said nothing.

“The Detroit Lions are following the NFL’s lead in preparing to play a full 2020 season in front of fans,” the team said in a statement, via Birkett. “Given the evolving circumstances surrounding COVID-19, contingencies are needed and will be in place. We are evaluating all facets of the game day experience, and will do what is required to maintain a safe and healthy environment at Ford Field where our fans can feel comfortable.”

If the people responsible for the state aren’t comfortable with any fans present, there will be none. Where that goes remains to be seen, and it depends in large part on the willingness of people to do things now that will limit the spread of the virus later.

Some may not like that, but that doesn’t make it not true.