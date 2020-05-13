Mike Pouncey cleared to return from neck injury

Getty Images

Chargers center Mike Pouncey played in just five games last year because of a neck injury. But he’s good to go for 2020.

Pouncey told reporters today that he has been cleared to return and will be good to go whenever NFL players get back to work.

“I feel great,” he said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t want to retire any time soon.”

The 30-year-old Pouncey has had his share of injuries, but the Chargers hope he’s healthy and a big part of the transition from former quarterback Philip Rivers to potential part-time starter Tyrod Taylor and into the next franchise quarterback, Justin Herbert.