Mohamed Sanu out of walking boot following ankle surgery

A little over two months removed from surgery, New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is out of a walking boot.

According to Mike Giardi of the NFL Network, Sanu has been able to shed his protective device and begun rehab on his surgically repaired ankle.

In his second game in New England after being acquired from the Atlanta Falcons midseason, Sanu caught 10 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. He appeared to be a piece that could help buoy a Patriots Offense that was lacking in weapons for Tom Brady.

However, Sanu would injure the ankle in the team’s following game on a punt return against the Philadelphia Eagles. After missing the next game against Dallas, Sanu returned to the lineup but managed just 13 receptions for 110 yards in five more regular season games and a playoff game for New England.

With the Patriots not adding any significant piece to the wide receiver group this offseason, Sanu should still factor heavily into New England’s offensive plans as they break in new quarterback Jarrett Stidham.