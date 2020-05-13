NFL extends virtual offseason program by two weeks

Getty Images

The NFL is allowing teams to add two weeks to their virtual offseason programs.

The programs, in which players are able to work with team staff from home, was initially slated to end on May 15. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the league informed all 32 teams today that it has been extended to the end of the month.

Players will continue to stay away from team facilities. Even as some states begin to allow businesses to open back up, NFL players will not be among the people going to work, at least during the virtual offseason.

It remains to be seen whether training camps can open as usual in mid to late July.