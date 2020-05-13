Panthers could stay in Charlotte for training camp

Getty Images

The Panthers have spent every training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. They hope to continue that streak this summer.

But the Panthers could end up staying home in Charlotte, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports.

“We remain hopeful that we can hold training camp at Wofford College,” spokesman Steven Drummond told Person on Wednesday. “We will follow the guidelines communicated by the government, medical professionals and public health officials and be prepared to adjust if necessary. The health and safety of our fans, players, coaches and staff will be our number one priority.”

It should come as no surprise the Panthers are preparing a contingency plan considering the potential health risks college dorms present as well as the possibility teams will hold camp without fans.

“Before the pandemic, the plan was for the Panthers to return to Wofford, and we have a signed contract saying that they will return,” Wofford president Nayef Samhat said in a virtual town hall meeting last month, via Person. “They, like the rest of us, are in a holding pattern now, and they have not made a decision yet about the fall season or summer training camp.”